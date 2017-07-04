Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another start at second base
Carpenter will bat leadoff and start at second base Tuesday against the Marlins.
Just as Mike Matheny did Monday, he will use Carpenter at the keystone to make room for Luke Voit at first base. It's only start No. 2 for Carpenter at second base on the year, but if Matheny wants to continue getting Voit regular playing time, Carpenter could see just enough reps there to retain eligibility heading into 2018. The eventual return of Kolten Wong (triceps) could complicate things, but Carpenter has plenty of time left to hit the five-game minimum required by many leagues, and could realistically hit 10 if Voit stays hot.
