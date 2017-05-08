Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Clubs seventh homer in Sunday's win
Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Braves.
Carpenter opened the scoring on the afternoon with a 406-foot shot to right in the first, giving him a homer in three straight games and his fourth over the last six. The veteran infielder has already boosted his average 21 points in six May games and knocked in six runs over that span as well, as he spearheads a Cardinals offense that appears to finally be awakening from a season-long slumber.
