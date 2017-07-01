Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could see part-time position shift
Carpenter could play some games at second base in the near future in order to open up playing time for rookie Luke Voit, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "Just making sure we're covering all our bases if there's options," manager Mike Matheny said. "If we're faced with a tough lefty, that's something we're going to at least make sure we have covered.
Carpenter took grounders at second during early infield work Friday, and he could see a handful of starts at the position until Kolten Wong (elbow) returns later in July. The 31-year-old has acquitted himself well at first base this season, but he was an All-Star second baseman in 2013 and also played 40 games at the keystone last season.
