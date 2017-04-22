Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could see time at third base

Carpenter is one of the players manager Mike Matheny is considering for occasional starts at third base in the wake of Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory illness) heading to the disabled list, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "We're not ruling that out as an option," said Matheny.

The former third baseman has been taking grounders at third in the last few days in anticipation, although he continues to draw starts at first base. Occasional deployment of Carpenter at the hot corner would presumably shift Jedd Gyorko to first or give fellow left-handed bat Matt Adams a chance for playing time.