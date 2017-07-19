Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Four-hit game keeps average pointing north
Carpenter went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run against the Mets on Tuesday.
Uncharacteristically a .231 hitter through his first 80 games of 2017, Carpenter has heated up in a big way lately, racking up 14 hits in his last 31 at-bats (.452), including five doubles -- pulling his average up to a more respectable .253. At the same time, he hasn't hit a home run since June 24; in that interim, he's posted an 18.8 percent walk rate and an 8.8 percent contact rate, suggesting that Carpenter may be making a conscious decision to put the ball in play more and pull up his average rather than trying to jack it out of the yard.
