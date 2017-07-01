Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Gets day off Saturday
Carpenter is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter will head to the bench with southpaw Gio Gonzalez headed to the mound for the Nationals. It's possible he'll continue to see some days off against lefties down the road in an attempt to get rookie Luke Voit more at-bats.
