Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits first homer Friday

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

Carpenter opened the scoring on the night with a 421-foot shot to right in the first off Masahiro Tanaka, giving the Cardinals the early 2-0 lead. While his average sits at a pedestrian .219, the 31-year-old infielder has reached safely in five straight and knocked in three runs over the last two contests.