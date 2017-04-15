Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits first homer Friday
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.
Carpenter opened the scoring on the night with a 421-foot shot to right in the first off Masahiro Tanaka, giving the Cardinals the early 2-0 lead. While his average sits at a pedestrian .219, the 31-year-old infielder has reached safely in five straight and knocked in three runs over the last two contests.
