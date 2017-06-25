Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits solo shot Saturday

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Carpenter snapped a three-game hit drought with the bomb and now has five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs and a .953 OPS through 22 June games. The veteran is struggling to improve on his underwhelming .236 batting average, but his 14 homers, 40 RBI and 29 runs are solid fantasy marks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories