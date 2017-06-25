Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits solo shot Saturday
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Carpenter snapped a three-game hit drought with the bomb and now has five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs and a .953 OPS through 22 June games. The veteran is struggling to improve on his underwhelming .236 batting average, but his 14 homers, 40 RBI and 29 runs are solid fantasy marks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps up torrid offensive pace Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Smacks pair of doubles Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three more times Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects four hits in doubleheader•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers in second straight•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...