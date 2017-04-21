Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Jacks second homer of season

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

The 31-year-old has struggled a fair amount this season, with Thursday's blast being just the second extra-base hit he's logged through 14 games. Carpenter also struck out three times, marking the third game in the past week where he's fanned multiple times. However, he does seem to be turning a page, as he currently possesses a five-game hit streak and a .316 batting average over the past week.