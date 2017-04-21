Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Jacks second homer of season
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.
The 31-year-old has struggled a fair amount this season, with Thursday's blast being just the second extra-base hit he's logged through 14 games. Carpenter also struck out three times, marking the third game in the past week where he's fanned multiple times. However, he does seem to be turning a page, as he currently possesses a five-game hit streak and a .316 batting average over the past week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slated to return Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out of lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Scratched from lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits first homer Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns to lineup•
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...