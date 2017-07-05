Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base thrice in Tuesday's loss
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.
The slugging leadoff man has started July off in fine fashion at the plate by hitting in three straight. Carpenter is in the midst of a modest long-ball drought, however, as his last home run came on June 24. The 31-year-old's current .235 average is also notably lower than any he's ever posted in the last five seasons, but a .255 BABIP and career-best 46 percent hard contact rate hint at an eventual breakout.
