Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Saturday's lineup
Carpenter is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
He is hitting just .165/.273/.306 with three home runs and 23 strikeouts over his last 23 games. Jose Martinez draws the start at first base and will hit cleanup against southpaw Jon Lester.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Singles, scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs ninth homer against Giants•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Smacks eighth homer Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Kole Calhoun showed signs of life with a two-homer game Thursday. Where does he rank among...
-
What to know for Week 10
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the key storylines for Week 10 of the Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 10: Ranking two-start pitchers
Would you start Masahiro Tanaka and Jose Quintana in spite of their struggles? Scott White...
-
Podcast: Trade talk, Week 10
Looking to make some trades over the weekend? We talk buy low and sell high candidates, some...
-
Slider becomes key for Manaea
The development of a third pitch is often crucial for a young pitcher, and Sean Manaea seems...
-
Waivers: Go get Knebel, Hicks
Corey Knebel and Aaron Hicks are still surprisingly available. Chris Towers looks at five players...