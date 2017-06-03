Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Saturday's lineup

Carpenter is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

He is hitting just .165/.273/.306 with three home runs and 23 strikeouts over his last 23 games. Jose Martinez draws the start at first base and will hit cleanup against southpaw Jon Lester.

