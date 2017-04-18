Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Questionable for Tuesday

Carpenter's finger injury is lingering and he is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Brian Stull of WGNU 920AM reports.

Manager Mike Matheny said he would have no qualms playing Jose Ramirez at first base again, so the Cardinals won't be rushing Carpenter back to action. Consider Carpenter day-to-day for now, but there's no expectation that this injury will force a stint on the disabled list.