Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Receives first start of season at keystone

Carpenter will start at second base and lead off Monday against the Marlins.

In an effort to make room in the lineup for first baseman Luke Voit, manager Mike Matheny will give Carpenter a start at the keystone for the first time all season. It's also only the second start that Carpenter has received at a position other than first base; he previously manned third base in a April 27 game. Since Carpenter retained second-base eligibility in most leagues heading into this season, his start at the position Monday won't mean much unless he ends up seeing enough playing time there in future contests to guarantee eligibility for 2018.