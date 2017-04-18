Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out of lineup
Carpenter (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
The club has held true to its word that Carpenter wouldn't be rushed back into the lineup, as he's sitting out for the second day in a row. Jose Martinez will get the nod to start at first base instead of Carpenter on Tuesday. Consider Carpenter day-to-day heading into Wednesday's outing against Pittsburgh.
