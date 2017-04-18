Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out of lineup

Carpenter (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The club has held true to its word that Carpenter wouldn't be rushed back into the lineup, as he's sitting out for the second day in a row. Jose Martinez will get the nod to start at first base instead of Carpenter on Tuesday. Consider Carpenter day-to-day heading into Wednesday's outing against Pittsburgh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories