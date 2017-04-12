Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns to lineup
Carpenter is back in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, batting third and playing first base, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Carpenter missed Tuesday's game after experiencing back tightness, but it appears he's good to go after a day of rest. The lefty is off to a tough start this year with a .208 average through eight games, and it may not get much easier with Max Scherzer toeing the rubber for Washington on Wednesday.
