Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Scratched from lineup Monday

Carpenter was removed from Monday's lineup against the Pirates due to swelling in his lacerated finger, Jenifer Langosch of the MLB.com reports.

Carpenter suffered the laceration after hit was hit by a ground ball in Sunday's game against the Yankees. His time out of the lineup will depend on how quickly he can get the swelling to go down.

