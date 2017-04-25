Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Serves one-game suspension Tuesday
Carpenter received a one-game suspension for tapping an umpire over the weekend and will serve the suspension Tuesday night, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fortunately he'll only miss one game, but it's a shame that he received a suspension while he was finally picking things up a bit at the plate. Matt Adams will slot in at first base to fill in for him Tuesday, but look for Carpenter to return to the lineup Wednesday.
