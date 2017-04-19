Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slated to return Wednesday

Carpenter (finger) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

The laceration on Carpenter's finger, which he suffered while fielding a groundball during Sunday's game, has evidently healed to the point where it's no longer a major hindrance. Carpenter is off to a slow start this season with eight hits (only one for extra bases) in his first 36 at-bats. He will look to get it going against right-hander Gerrit Cole.