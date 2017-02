Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Will play for Team USA in WBC

Carpenter will play for Team USA in this year's WBC, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter, who's slated to move to first base this coming season, is coming off a 2016 campaign during which he slashed .271/.380/.505 with 36 doubles, six triples, 21 homers and 68 RBI. He'll be a part of a loaded Team USA roster that includes Nolan Arenado, Brandon Crawford, Paul Goldschmidt, Daniel Murphy and Giancarlo Stanton.