Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fans nine in consecutive starts

Wacha gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine in 5.2 innings Thursday against the Marlins to improve to 6-3 on the season.

He notched an excellent 18:3 K:BB in 11.2 innings over his final two starts of the first half, missing bats at a career-best clip. Four of his six wins have come over his past six starts, although he has just three quality starts over that stretch. Despite owning a 4.78 ERA back on June 15, Wacha appears to have ably righted the ship heading into the second half.

