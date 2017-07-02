Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fans season-high nine in win
Wacha (6-5) struck out nine batters through six scoreless innings during Saturday's win over Washington. He allowed just four hits and walk.
Shutting down the highest-scoring team in the National League is impressive, and Wacha has now allowed just three earned runs with 17 strikeouts through 16 innings over his past three starts. He sports a serviceable 4.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the campaign, and his 3.64 FIP suggests he could also have statistical improvement ahead. Additionally, considering the current pitching landscape, Wacha is closing in on being a set-and-forget fantasy option, if he hasn't reached that status already. Wacha projects to face the Marlins at Busch Stadium in his next start.
