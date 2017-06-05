Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Knocked out early Sunday
Wacha lasted just 4.1 innings Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five Cubs in a no-decision.
The 25-year-old right-hander's early-season success looks like it may have been a mirage. Wacha worked his way to a 2.74 ERA while logging six quality starts in his first seven games of 2017. In three outings since, the fifth-year pitcher is 0-2 with an 11.91 ERA. Wacha will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup Friday against the Phillies.
