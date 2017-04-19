Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Limits Pirates to collect second win
Wacha (2-1) allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 6.2 innings during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.
Wacha was trending towards being one of the better young pitchers in the National League before turning in an underwhelming 2016 campaign. He's rebounded this year with a 17:5 K:B and has pitched at least six innings in each outing. While you should still keep your expectations for his strikeout total in check, it appears the 25-year-old righty is back to being a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. He projects to take the hill next against the Blue Jays at home on Tuesday.
