Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Quality start Tuesday
Wacha (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
He and Marco Estrada dueled to a 2-2 standstill through six innings, only for both bullpens to turn the game into a 6-5 roller coaster. Wacha has now delivered four quality starts in four outings, leaving him with an impressive 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 24.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column Sunday at home against the Reds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Limits Pirates to collect second win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes loss despite eight strikeouts Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Excellent in first start of season•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Closes out spring in strong fashion•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Candidate to start third game of season•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Undefeated in three spring decisions•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...