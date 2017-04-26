Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Quality start Tuesday

Wacha (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

He and Marco Estrada dueled to a 2-2 standstill through six innings, only for both bullpens to turn the game into a 6-5 roller coaster. Wacha has now delivered four quality starts in four outings, leaving him with an impressive 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 24.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column Sunday at home against the Reds.

