Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shuts down Reds over six in win
Wacha (4-3) allowed one run on five hits and one walk across six innings in Monday's win over the Reds. He struck out five.
Wacha showed excellent command in this one, throwing 69 percent of his pitches for strikes and holding the opposition without an extra-base hit during his time on the mound. The only run against him on the day came on a sacrifice fly that followed a pair of hits in the fourth inning, but he was able to complete six frames with no further damage. Wacha had endured a stretch of poor outings of late, going more than 4.1 innings just once over his previous six, so this quality start was a positive sign for he and fantasy owners alike. His ERA still sits at a lackluster 4.50 for the season, but this performance showed that Wacha still holds fantasy value as a matchup play.
