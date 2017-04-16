Socolovich pitched a scoreless inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, striking out two.

It was yet another impressive appearance for the 30-year-old, who threw eight of his 12 pitches for strikes and notched four swings-and-misses during his one inning. Socolovich has been effective over his four outings, giving up just one earned run and working a pair of two-inning stints. He's yet to be credited with a hold, but his ability to go multiple frames and fairly solid workload thus far would seem to project him as a likely candidate for plenty of opportunities as the season unfolds.