Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Dominant again Saturday
Socolovich pitched a scoreless inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, striking out two.
It was yet another impressive appearance for the 30-year-old, who threw eight of his 12 pitches for strikes and notched four swings-and-misses during his one inning. Socolovich has been effective over his four outings, giving up just one earned run and working a pair of two-inning stints. He's yet to be credited with a hold, but his ability to go multiple frames and fairly solid workload thus far would seem to project him as a likely candidate for plenty of opportunities as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Will open year in bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Fine-tuning fastball in bid for bullpen spot•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Dominant in one-inning stint•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Recalled by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Recalled from Memphis•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...