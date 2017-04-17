Socolovich failed to record an out in the eighth inning Sunday, surrendering five earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Socolovich had been impressive over his first four trips to the mound, but Sunday's performance was an abject failure. After issuing back-to-back walks to Chase Headley and Aaron Judge to open the frame, the 30-year-old loaded the bases by surrendering a single to Greg Bird. Back-to-back doubles by Austin Romine and Ronald Torreyes drove in four runs, and Aaron Hicks' sacrifice fly off Brett Cecil that drove in the latter tacked the final run onto Socolovich's ledger. Despite the forgettable night Sunday, the right-hander's ability to pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen should afford him plenty of opportunities as the season unfolds.