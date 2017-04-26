Cardinals' Miguel Socolovich: Takes loss despite solid outing
Socolovich (0-1) gave up an unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He also recorded a strikeout.
Socolovich was a tough-luck loser, as he performed superbly after coming on with one out in the ninth. The veteran reliever snuffed out the potential for further damage after the Blue Jays had already taken a 5-4 lead by inducing an inning-ending double play from Kendrys Morales, but had a costly hiccup when he surrendered a pinch-hit double to pitcher Marcus Stroman in the 12th, who eventually scored what would be the winning run. Despite the disappointing outcome, it was the second consecutive strong outing for Socolovich after giving up five earned runs and failing to record an out against the Yankees on April 16.
