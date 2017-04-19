Leake (2-1) gave up only one run on seven hits over 6.1 innings while striking out one in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander only threw 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, but he was able to stymie a Sterling Marte-less Pittsburgh offense by working the edges of the zone and not allowing much hard contact. He's now begun the year with three straight quality starts plus a 0.84 ERA and 14:1 K:BB through 21.1 innings, but the key number for Leake so far is his zero homers allowed. He's surrendered at least 20 home runs in six straight seasons, but if he's found a way to consistently keep the ball in the park he could be on his way to a surprisingly strong season. He'll have a tough challenge on that front in his next start, though, as he faces the Brewers in Miller Park on Sunday.