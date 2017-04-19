Cardinals' Mike Leake: Another strong outing Tuesday
Leake (2-1) gave up only one run on seven hits over 6.1 innings while striking out one in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
The right-hander only threw 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, but he was able to stymie a Sterling Marte-less Pittsburgh offense by working the edges of the zone and not allowing much hard contact. He's now begun the year with three straight quality starts plus a 0.84 ERA and 14:1 K:BB through 21.1 innings, but the key number for Leake so far is his zero homers allowed. He's surrendered at least 20 home runs in six straight seasons, but if he's found a way to consistently keep the ball in the park he could be on his way to a surprisingly strong season. He'll have a tough challenge on that front in his next start, though, as he faces the Brewers in Miller Park on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Dazzles in win over Nats•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: No run support in Friday loss•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Strong Friday outing to cap spring•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Bounces back in Sunday start•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Struggles over five innings Monday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Rough third inning Wednesday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...