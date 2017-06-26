Cardinals' Mike Leake: Can't get in win column Sunday
Leake lasted six innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday, but only struck out two while allowing three earned runs on six hits. He also walked two.
Since his last win on May 24 against the Dodgers, Leake has taken four straight losses followed by a pair of no-decisions. He's still comfortable sandwiched in the Cards' rotation behind ace Carlos Martinez and Lance Lynn and ahead of former studs Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha, but owners sure would love if the former Red could get in the win column a bit more frequently. Leake's next assignment comes Friday at home in a tough matchup versus the Nationals.
