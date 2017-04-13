Cardinals' Mike Leake: Dazzles in win over Nats
Leake (1-1) blanked the Nationals over seven innings Wednesday, striking out seven while allowing just four hits and no walks in a 6-1 win.
The veteran righty has opened the season with two sparkling outings, as he took a hard-luck loss despite eight innings of one-run ball against the Reds in his first start. Of course, Leake has never been an exciting fantasy asset, so it isn't advisable to overreact to two starts. He's certainly a credible option in most formats, but expecting stardom from Leake is asking too much.
