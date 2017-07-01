Cardinals' Mike Leake: Goes eight innings in win over Nats
Leake (6-6) allowed just one run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over eight innings and earned the victory Friday night against the Nationals.
Friday's appearance ties Leake's first start of the season, all the way back on April 7 against the Reds, for his longest outing of the year. Although his lack of strikeouts hurts his fantasy value -- he has struck out over five batters in a start just four times in 2017 -- Leake is putting in consistently solid work for the Cardinals. He now has three quality starts in a row and has lowered his ERA to 2.97.
