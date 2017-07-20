Cardinals' Mike Leake: Lasts just two innings against Mets

Leake (6-8) gave up seven runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits and a walk over just two innings in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. He didn't record a strikeout.

It's been a tale of two seasons for Leake. Through his first nine starts, the veteran righty put up an incredible 1.91 ERA and 0.93 WHIP; over his 10 starts since, Leake has posted an atrocious 5.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. Additionally, after completing at least six innings in 15 of his first 16 outings, he's now pitched just 10.2 frames combined in his last three starts, and he has more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) in that span. It's enough to make you wonder whether a hidden injury might be in play. Unless that's revealed to be the case, Leake will make his next start Monday at home against Colorado.