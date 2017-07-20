Cardinals' Mike Leake: Lasts just two innings against Mets
Leake (6-8) gave up seven runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits and a walk over just two innings in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. He didn't record a strikeout.
It's been a tale of two seasons for Leake. Through his first nine starts, the veteran righty put up an incredible 1.91 ERA and 0.93 WHIP; over his 10 starts since, Leake has posted an atrocious 5.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. Additionally, after completing at least six innings in 15 of his first 16 outings, he's now pitched just 10.2 frames combined in his last three starts, and he has more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) in that span. It's enough to make you wonder whether a hidden injury might be in play. Unless that's revealed to be the case, Leake will make his next start Monday at home against Colorado.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Pummeled by Marlins on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Goes eight innings in win over Nats•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Can't get in win column Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Provides quality start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Hit hard again Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....