Cardinals' Mike Leake: Picks up third victory Sunday
Leake (3-1) gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks over six innings in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers. He struck out six.
The veteran righty continued what has been an excellent start to the season, with some uncharacteristically spotty control the only real blemish on his outing. Leake notched 11 swinging strikes but issued his first free pass since his opening start of the season on April 7. His bat was also pivotal to the cause Sunday, with his two-run single in the fourth snapping a 2-2 tie. The 29-year-old owns a sparkling 1.32 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, numbers he'll try to preserve or improve on in a Friday home start against the Reds.
