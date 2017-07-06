Cardinals' Mike Leake: Pummeled by Marlins on Wednesday
Leake (6-7) coughed up eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins. He struck out two.
Some shoddy defense behind him helped salvage Leake's ERA, but there's no excusing three home runs allowed in less than four innings of work. This was the shortest outing of the year to date for the 29-year-old, but with the All-Star Game approaching he'll get plenty of time to clear his head before his next start after the break.
