Leake said he is "completely over" the shingles that caused him to miss a couple weeks in late August and early September last season, and said he is ready to start gaining weight, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Dispatch reports.

Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds, while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have had some effect on. He finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. He'll hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.