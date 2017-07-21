Cardinals' Mike Leake: To remain in rotation despite physical struggles
Leake will remain in the rotation for the time being despite acknowledging he is having trouble maintaining optimal body strength between starts, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was stricken with shingles last season, which lead to a notable loss of weight and strength. A year later, Leake confirms he is still struggling to return to his condition prior to the ailment, and his fatigue seems to be getting increasingly worse as the season wears on. After seeing his ERA sink to an impressive 1.91 on May 24, Leake has gone 1-6 with a 5.04 ERA and .323 BAA in his subsequent 10 starts.
