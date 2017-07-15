Cardinals' Mike Leake: Walks five in no-decision
Leake (6-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three across five innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Pirates.
Leake had a two-run the lead until giving up single runs in the third and fifth innings, and although he threw just 85 pitches, the fact that he walked five batters helped to hasten his departure from the contest. He's allowed more than three earned runs just a single time over his past seven outings, and his 3.12 ERA has made him an excellent fantasy value this season. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Mets.
