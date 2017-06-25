Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Called up Sunday
Mayers was called up to the majors from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Mayers made a spot start last July and was lit up for nine runs in 1.1 innings and also came up last season as a September call-up. The right-hander impressed during spring training this season, and he was 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts (77 innings) this season with Memphis.
