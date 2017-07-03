Mayers allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks over three innings in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals. He also recorded a strikeout.

After starter Carlos Martinez took his share of lumps, Mayers was called upon to eat up some innings in the middle portion of the game. It was the 25-year-old's second appearance since being summoned from Triple-A Memphis on June 25, with the right-hander also having fired an inning against the Diamondbacks last Thursday. Mayers has extensive minor-league starting experience, so he could conceivably be deployed in similar multi-inning fashion on a frequent basis during his time with the big club.