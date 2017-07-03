Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Mayers was called upon to cover three innings in relief Sunday against the Nationals and wasn't going to be available for the next few days, so he'll head to the minors as the Cardinals bring aboard a fresh arm in Luke Weaver. Should Mayers resurface with the big club in the second half, he likely wouldn't be ticketed for much more than mop-up duty out of the bullpen.