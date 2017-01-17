Harris is nearing the end of his rehab program and expects to be throwing unrestrained by spring training, Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Harris missed the entirety of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but looks to compete for a spot within the St. Louis bullpen. The 31-year-old threw 27 innings in relief for the Cardinals in 2015, compiling a 2-1 record and a 3.67 ERA. Harris was removed from the 40-man roster in October, but seems to be well on the road back.