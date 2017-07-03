Wisdom is slashing .257/.316/.493 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI across 301 plate appearances in 75 games for Triple-A Memphis.

The 25-year-old third baseman has an additional 16 extra-base hits in the form of 15 doubles and a triple, and he's seen a sizable boost in overall hard contact this season. Wisdom logged 78 games at the Triple-A level in 2016 as well, but managed only five homers, a .233 average and .141 ISO. The latter figure has jumped up nearly 100 points to .237 in 2017, which helps offset an increase in strikeout rate from 24.7 percent to 28.9 percent. Wisdom's .493 slugging percentage is also his best in any minor-league stop in which he's played at least 25 games, as are his 16 round trippers. The one conundrum with respect to a potential ascension for Wisdom is that the corner infield spots at the major-league level are currently in the capable hands of Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter.