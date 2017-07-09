Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Explodes for four-hit day Saturday
DeJong went 4-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring double and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mets. He also hit two other two-baggers and scored twice.
The rookie's line is up to .306/.326/.581 following Saturday's effort, which also extended his hitting streak to five games. DeJong has also homered in back-to-back contests and is hitting .435 with seven extra-base hits over his first eight games of July.
