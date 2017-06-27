DeJong went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

The 23-year-old has put together a solid June and has now hit safely in five straight, as well as in nine of his last 11 overall. DeJong also has four home runs and 11 RBI during the month, which has helped lead to a .286/.294/.524 line over his first 85 major-league plate appearances. The pop he's displayed is an extension of the success he was enjoying at Triple-A Memphis before being called up, as he'd already racked up 22 extra-base hits (nine doubles, 13 homers) across his first 48 games of the season with the Redbirds.