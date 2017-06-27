Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Has three-hit day Monday
DeJong went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.
The 23-year-old has put together a solid June and has now hit safely in five straight, as well as in nine of his last 11 overall. DeJong also has four home runs and 11 RBI during the month, which has helped lead to a .286/.294/.524 line over his first 85 major-league plate appearances. The pop he's displayed is an extension of the success he was enjoying at Triple-A Memphis before being called up, as he'd already racked up 22 extra-base hits (nine doubles, 13 homers) across his first 48 games of the season with the Redbirds.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers for second straight game Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers against Phillies•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Breaks out in big-league return•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Rejoins big club•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: May see decreased playing time•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....