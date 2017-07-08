DeJong went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Mets.

He's stabilized the shortstop position since taking over from Aledmys Diaz, and DeJong is now slashing .304/.333/.582 with six homers, 12 runs and 13 RBI in his last 22 games. The 2015 fourth-round pick made a quick ascent through the Cards system and while his 4:38 BB:K so far in the majors suggests his batting average is due for some regression, his power numbers are for real -- he slugged 22 homers last year at Double-A and already has 20 between Triple-A Memphis and St, Louis this season.