DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over the Mets.

The 23-year-old middle infielder has been a pleasant surprise for the Cards and fantasy owners. DeJong is now up to 10 homers, 22 RBI, 18 runs with a .299/.315/.583 slash line through just 149 plate appearances and is establishing himself as a strong fantasy asset in the majority of settings. After posting a .571 slugging percentage with Triple-A Memphis before his promotion to the majors, there is some sustainability in his pop, too. However, DeJong's .367 BABIP is also almost certain to decline.