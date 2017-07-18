Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits two-run shot in win over Mets
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over the Mets.
The 23-year-old middle infielder has been a pleasant surprise for the Cards and fantasy owners. DeJong is now up to 10 homers, 22 RBI, 18 runs with a .299/.315/.583 slash line through just 149 plate appearances and is establishing himself as a strong fantasy asset in the majority of settings. After posting a .571 slugging percentage with Triple-A Memphis before his promotion to the majors, there is some sustainability in his pop, too. However, DeJong's .367 BABIP is also almost certain to decline.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Third straight game with a home run Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Explodes for four-hit day Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits seventh homer Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Slugs sixth homer Friday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...