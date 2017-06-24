Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers for second straight game Friday
DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
DeJong's 405-foot blast to right, his second in as many games, gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead they would ultimately relinquish. The 23-year-old has displayed excellent pop in June, smacking four round trippers over his last seven games alone and adding a pair of two-baggers during the month as well. Factoring in Friday's production, DeJong's average and slugging are up to a solid .264 and .528, respectively, but the fact he's only drawn one walk in 73 plate appearances has his OBP at an unsightly .274.
