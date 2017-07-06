DeJong is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

DeJong will retreat to the bench for the series finale against Miami following three consecutive starts. With Jedd Gyorko (leg) back in the lineup and playing third base, the Redbirds will place Greg Garcia in at short and give Matt Carpenter a day at second.

