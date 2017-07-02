DeJong is out of Sunday's lineup against the Nationals.

After starting 16 straight games, DeJong takes a seat in favor of Greg Garcia, who will bat seventh and man second base. Over his string of consecutive starts, DeJong has hit .290 with five home runs and an atrocious 20:2 K:BB in 62 at-bats.

